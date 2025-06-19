She stands as a perfect example of inspiration to millions of young minds who dream of making it big in the world of technology.

In a world where most teenagers are still figuring out their future, 16-year-old Pranjali Awasthi has already secured her future. An Indian-origin girl based in the US, Pranjali is the founder and CEO of Delv.AI, a tech startup currently valued at nearly Rs 100 crore (approximately $12 million). Her inspiring journey from learning to code at the age of seven to running a company at sixteen is motivating youth across the globe.

Who is Pranjali Awasthi?

Born in India, Pranjali moved to the US with her family at the age of 11. Her father, a computer engineer, introduced her to coding when she was just seven. Pranjali’s love for technology grew over the years, and in Florida, she continued her education in computer science and competitive mathematics, getting access to advanced resources and learning environments.

At the age of 13, Pranjali began her first internship at the machine learning lab of Florida International University. There, she worked on real-world AI projects and understood the impact of machine learning and data science. Her life changed further when she discovered OpenAI's ChatGPT-3. She realised how generative AI could revolutionise the way research is done by speeding up data collection and summarisation.

The birth of Delv.AI

Inspired by this idea, Pranjali launched Delv.AI in 2022. The company focuses on using AI to help researchers extract and summarise data from academic sources and online publications. This innovative tool saves researchers time and boosts their productivity by simplifying the information-gathering process.

Today, Pranjali leads a 10-member team at Delv.AI. She handles coding, product development, operations, and even customer service. Her ability to manage multiple roles while staying focused on her vision has earned her widespread recognition in the tech world.

Pranjali’s journey shows that with talent, hard work, and the right opportunities, age is no barrier to success. She stands as an inspiration to millions of young minds who dream of making it big in the world of technology.