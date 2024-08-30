Meet Indian-origin CEO earning more than Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, his net worth is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

This tiny country has gained more wealth than US, UK, India, China since 2010, the name will leave you suprised

'I respect everyone but...': Jasprit Bumrah's savage reply to 'toughest batter to bowl' query goes viral - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

10 animals that can change their shapes

10 animals that can change their shapes

8 foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

8 foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian-origin CEO earning more than Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, his net worth is...

Nikesh Arora is currently the Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, the world’s largest independent cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara California.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

Meet Indian-origin CEO earning more than Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, his net worth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian-origin CEOs Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Jayshree Ullal and many others are making their mark in the US and other major countries. Over the years, we have seen a series of Indians leading some of the biggest companies in the world, which says volumes about the consistently rising calibre of the Indian population. One such story is of a man who has landed the second spot on The Wall Street Journal's 2023 list of highest-paid CEOs in the US. Currently one of the most talked about people in the business world is Nikesh Arora, an IIT alumnus and the newest member of the billionaires' club. According to a list published by The Wall Street Journal, Indian-born Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora is the second-highest-paid leader in the United States. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth was estimated at $1.5 billion (Rs 12,570 crore approx) in early 2024. 

His father was an officer at the Indian Air Force. He was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his schooling at the Air Force School in Subrato Park. In 1989, he graduated from IIT Varanasi. Arora pursued an MBA in the US after getting his engineering degree. Arora climbed the corporate ladder at Google in a decade-long career, finally moving out of the company in 2014. In 2014 he left Google and made headlines by leading SoftBank in Japan with a record-breaking compensation package. Since 2018, he's been at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

According to Palo Alto Networks' financial report, Arora has received pay of more than $33.5 million over the past two years. For the fiscal year that ended in July 2021, Nikesh made a total of $23.28 million, or around Rs 173.4 crore based on the average USD-INR conversion rate for that month. 

In 2022, Nikesh earned $10.40 million, amounting to Rs 82.7 crore on a similar conversion average for July 2022. Nearly the course of the last two years, Nikesh's compensation has surpassed Rs 256.1 crore, increasing his wealth by nearly Rs 35 lakh every day. With a net worth of Rs 8,500 crore, he is one of the richest CEOs in the world according to the most recent IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani's company to set up 2 new projects with Rs 3500 crore investment in...

Gautam Adani's company to set up 2 new projects with Rs 3500 crore investment in...

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement