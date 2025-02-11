Holding a Bachelor's degree in Arts from the University of Mumbai, she earned prestigious awards such as Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year (2007) and Businesswoman of the Year (2012).

The Landmark Group, founded by the late retail pioneer Micky Jagtiani in 1973, is a Dubai-based conglomerate that operates 2,200 stores across 24 countries. The group is known for its popular homegrown brands, including Max Fashion, Home Centre, and various children's and hospitality businesses. This multi-crore business is now helmed by Renuka Jagtiani, an Indian-origin businesswoman and wife of the late Micky Jagtiani. She played a pivotal role in establishing the group's India operations, which boasts an impressive presence of over 900 stores.

After her husband, Micky Jagtiani, passed away in 2023 at the age of 71, Renuka Jagtiani took on a more prominent leadership role at the multinational consumer conglomerate with over 50,000 employees. She became chairwoman and CEO in 2017 but stepped down as CEO later. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Arts from the University of Mumbai, Jagtiani has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, earning her prestigious awards such as Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year (2007) and Businesswoman of the Year (2012).

Since joining the Landmark Group in 1993, Jagtiani has played a vital role in shaping the company's corporate strategy and expanding its presence across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Her leadership has been significant in driving the group's growth and success.

Jagtiani, 71, ranks No. 56 on India’s richest list as of 2024 according to Forbes. She has a net worth of Rs 48,617 crore fortune (as of 2025) inherited from her late husband. In the world’s billionaires list, she is ranked 648 as of 2024 as per reports. She was at the top of the list of the 25 debutants on the Forbes 'World's Billionaire List' for 2024. She has taken steps to ensure a seamless succession. Her three children, Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul, are actively involved in the business as group directors, overseeing various aspects of the Landmark Group.