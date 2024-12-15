Meet man who has a journey from being one of India’s wealthiest businessmen to living in a rented house is marked by....

Vijaypat Singhania, once one of India’s wealthiest and most influential businessmen, experienced an incredible transformation from immense wealth to living in a rented house. His journey, which began in the world of textiles, is a tale of success, family conflict, and loss.

Singhania was the former chairman of Raymond Group, a leading name in India’s textile and apparel industry. Under his leadership, Raymond reached new heights of success, becoming a global player in fashion and textiles. Singhania took over the reins of Raymond Group after the death of his uncle, G.K. Singhania. His leadership was instrumental in building Raymond into one of India’s most well-known and successful brands.

At the peak of his career, Vijaypat Singhania was considered one of the wealthiest individuals in India. He was once richer than some of the biggest names in business, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, and the Birlas. However, despite his immense wealth and success, his life was marked by challenges and disputes within his family.

A major turning point came when he decided to divide the family business, Raymond Group, between his two sons. His elder son, Madhupati Singhania, moved to Singapore and distanced himself from the family business, leaving his younger son, Gautam Singhania, to take control of the company. Unfortunately, the relationship between father and son began to deteriorate after Gautam took charge.

Vijaypat Singhania eventually transferred all his shares in Raymond Group to Gautam. This led to a dramatic fallout, with Gautam eventually pushing his father out of his own home. The rift between them marked the beginning of a series of personal and financial struggles for Vijaypat. In a heartfelt interview with Business Today, Vijaypat revealed that he now faces difficulty sustaining himself and maintaining his once-luxurious lifestyle.

From being at the top of the business world to now living in a rented house, Vijaypat Singhania's story is one of extreme highs and painful lows, highlighting the complexities of wealth, family, and success.