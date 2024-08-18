Meet Indian man, who was highest- paid CEO in 2023, earned Rs 1860000000, he is...

The highest paid CEO in India in FY2023 was Ravi Singisetti of Cognisant, according to Mint and Hindustan Times.

The compensation package of India's highest-paid CEO totals several crores. It should come as no surprise that some of India's top companies' CEOs earn among the highest salaries of any executives in the nation. They are the most crucial to an organization's expansion. The compensation packages of these large corporations' top executives, including the CEO, are revealed in their annual reports every year. Learn who the highest-paid CEO in India is at the moment (as of FY2023).

The highest paid CEO in India in FY2023 was Ravi Singisetti of Cognisant, according to Mint and Hindustan Times. With an astounding compensation package of Rs 186 crore, Ravi Kumar Singisetti—who assumed the role of CEO of Cognisant in January 2023—became the highest-paid CEO in India's IT sector for FY23, according to Mint. A one-time stock reward worth $20.25 million (roughly Rs 169 crore) is included in this package.



According to a Times of India report, the 52-year-old CEO's salary represents 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's total revenue, which was $19.35 billion (approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore) in 2023. Following Cognizant's recent job posting for engineering graduates from the 2024 batch, which offered an annual salary of just Rs 2.5 lakh, or Rs 20,000 per month, this compensation has come under fire.

Prior to completing his MBA at the Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar, Ravi Kumar Singisetti studied engineering at Shivaji University in Kolhapur. From 2016 to 2022, Ravi Kumar Singisetti led Infosys as its president before joining Cognisant. In this role, he presided over the Infosys BPM Ltd. board and managed the company's global services division. He held executive positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Oracle, Sapient, Cambridge Technology Partners, and Infosys before joining the company.



He is also a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Board of Governors of the New York Academy of Sciences. He also joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Board of Directors in 2024.

Nithin Kamath, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, received Rs 72 crore for FY23, while Thierry Delaporte, the former CEO of Wipro, earned Rs 82.4 crore in the previous year. According to The Times of India, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro, made Rs 61.27 crore in FY23, while Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, took home Rs 61.7 crore.