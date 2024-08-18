Meet Indian man, who was highest- paid CEO in 2023, earned Rs 1860000000, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian man, who was highest- paid CEO in 2023, earned Rs 1860000000, he is...

The highest paid CEO in India in FY2023 was Ravi Singisetti of Cognisant, according to Mint and Hindustan Times.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

Meet Indian man, who was highest- paid CEO in 2023, earned Rs 1860000000, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The compensation package of India's highest-paid CEO totals several crores. It should come as no surprise that some of India's top companies' CEOs earn among the highest salaries of any executives in the nation. They are the most crucial to an organization's expansion. The compensation packages of these large corporations' top executives, including the CEO, are revealed in their annual reports every year. Learn who the highest-paid CEO in India is at the moment (as of FY2023). 

The highest paid CEO in India in FY2023 was Ravi Singisetti of Cognisant, according to Mint and Hindustan Times. With an astounding compensation package of Rs 186 crore, Ravi Kumar Singisetti—who assumed the role of CEO of Cognisant in January 2023—became the highest-paid CEO in India's IT sector for FY23, according to Mint. A one-time stock reward worth $20.25 million (roughly Rs 169 crore) is included in this package.
 
According to a Times of India report, the 52-year-old CEO's salary represents 0.11 per cent of Cognizant's total revenue, which was $19.35 billion (approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore) in 2023. Following Cognizant's recent job posting for engineering graduates from the 2024 batch, which offered an annual salary of just Rs 2.5 lakh, or Rs 20,000 per month, this compensation has come under fire.

Prior to completing his MBA at the Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar, Ravi Kumar Singisetti studied engineering at Shivaji University in Kolhapur. From 2016 to 2022, Ravi Kumar Singisetti led Infosys as its president before joining Cognisant. In this role, he presided over the Infosys BPM Ltd. board and managed the company's global services division. He held executive positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Oracle, Sapient, Cambridge Technology Partners, and Infosys before joining the company.
 
He is also a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Board of Governors of the New York Academy of Sciences. He also joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Board of Directors in 2024.

Nithin Kamath, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, received Rs 72 crore for FY23, while Thierry Delaporte, the former CEO of Wipro, earned Rs 82.4 crore in the previous year. According to The Times of India, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro, made Rs 61.27 crore in FY23, while Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, took home Rs 61.7 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement