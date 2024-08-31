Twitter
Furthermore, in 2018 Rahul Sharma introduced the RV 400, India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered electric bike, and started a new company called Revolt Intellicorp.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Meet Indian man, who started his business with Rs 3 Lakh, now owns company worth Rs 13000000000, he is...
Rahul Sharma, one of the tech millionaires, is wed to Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal, who has starred in films such as Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Salman Khan's Ready. The CEO of Micromax, one of the biggest Indian feature phone manufacturers in 2018, is Rahul Sharma. The 47-year-old was born on September 14, 1975, and grew up in Delhi. 

Rahul Sharma founded Micromax Informatics in 2000 alongside Vikas Jain, Rajesh Aggarwal, and Sumeet Arora, who are his friends. Before eventually expanding, the company concentrated on low-end technology products. The company first created a smartphone that could run on a single charge for a month. They later shifted their focus to dual-sim phones, and they introduced the first dual-sim phone with a "single baseband" in India. Another well-known Hollywood actor who promoted Micromax as a brand ambassador was Hugh Jackman. 
 
Furthermore, in 2018 Rahul Sharma introduced the RV 400, India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered electric bike, and started a new company called Revolt Intellicorp. 
 
According to ZEE News, Rahul Sharma began his business career with a Rs 3 lakh loan from his father. Rahul is estimated to be worth Rs 1300 crore. He graduated from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also has a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. 

The company's revenue for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 reportedly reached Rs 500 crore.

Rahul Sharma was honored with the Forbes Person of the Year award in 2010 and the GQ Man of the Year award in 2013. He also appeared on Fortune's '40 under 40' list and was included in the Global Power List of 2014 by Fortune Magazine.

In January 2016, Rahul Sharma married Bollywood actress Asin, and they have a child together. Their love story, orchestrated by Akshay Kumar, is nothing short of a fairy tale. Akshay introduced Asin to Rahul, his close friend, in 2012. When Asin discovered that the man she met was the founder of Micromax, she was captivated by his simplicity and humility, and they exchanged phone numbers. After their first meeting, Rahul expressed his wish to meet Asin’s parents to let them know he had found the one.

Rahul Sharma, the Micromax founder, is said to live in Mehrauli. In 2017, Forbes estimated his net worth at over Rs 1300 crore. He owns a Mercedes GL450, a BMW X6, and a Bentley Supersport Limited Edition. His most cherished vehicle is a Rolls Royce Ghost Series 2. For their engagement, Rahul gifted Asin a ring valued at Rs 6 crore.

