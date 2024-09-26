Meet Indian man, who started his business by Rs 5 lakh loan, now owns company worth Rs 150000000, he is...

Raj Navani, a native of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has carved a niche for himself in the fashion industry. His journey began in 1995 when he launched a small clothing store called 'Sorry Madam' with a loan of Rs 5 lakh. Today, his brand 'Nostrum' is favored by many renowned celebrities. Raj Navani’s story exemplifies resilience and success, and here’s a look at his inspiring journey.

Hailing from the small town of Damoh, Raj Navani has grown his men's fashion brand, 'Nostrum', into a thriving business with a turnover of Rs 150 crore. Starting with the modest shop 'Sorry Madam' in 1995, he has since reached the heights of dressing Bollywood stars. His business journey was sparked by a Rs 5 lakh loan.

After earning a degree in biology, Raj entered the business world at the age of 23, inspired by his father’s clothing store, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. His store 'Sorry Madam' quickly gained popularity in the city.

With dedication and a clear vision, Raj Navani expanded his small shop into a large enterprise known as 'Nostrum Fashion Private Limited'. In the financial year 2023-24, his company recorded a turnover exceeding Rs 150 crore, with a goal to reach Rs 500 crore in the next two years. His business, which employs more than 250 people, continues to grow rapidly.

'Nostrum' products are now available in over 1,500 multi-brand outlets and more than 100 shop-in-shop locations nationwide. Raj Navani’s journey is a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the fashion world.