In a city known for its luxury and architectural marvels, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai stands as the ultimate symbol of grandeur, rising 828 metres into the sky and offering unmatched views and lavish living spaces. It is also one of the most expensive residential buildings in the world, where renting just a single-bedroom apartment can cost more than Rs 42 lakh a year, making it a dream for many and a reality for only a few.

Among those few is George V Nereamparambil, an Indian-origin businessman who owns not one or two but 22 luxury apartments inside the Burj Khalifa, a name that has earned him the title of "king" of the tower.

George was born in Kerala into a middle-class family and began working at the age of 11 to support his household. He helped his father in transporting and trading cash crops and also showed early signs of entrepreneurship by extracting gum from leftover cotton seeds and selling it to earn extra money, proving that even at a young age he had a sharp business mind.

In 1976, he moved to Sharjah to look for better opportunities and noticed how important air conditioning was in the hot Gulf climate. He started his own company in the AC business which later grew into the GEO Group of Companies, now a well-established name in the Middle East with interests in various sectors.

His journey to owning multiple flats in the Burj Khalifa began with a simple challenge when a relative told him he would never be allowed inside the building. George took it personally, rented a flat, and then went on to buy 22 of them over the years. According to reports, many of his apartments have interiors covered in gold, from walls to ceilings and floors.

Today, George lives a life of luxury in Dubai and is one of the wealthiest property owners in the Burj Khalifa, with an estimated net worth of over Rs 4800 crore. His inspiring story shows how determination, hard work and vision can take a person from a small town in Kerala to the top of the tallest building in the world.

