Meet Indian man, who moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mian Mohammad Mansha, often dubbed the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan, is currently the second richest individual in the country, following billionaire Shahid Khan. With an extensive empire valued at ₹41,753 crore, Mansha was the first billionaire in Pakistan. Notably, he was born in India in 1941 and lived there until his family migrated to Pakistan during the partition in 1947. Amid Pakistan’s political turmoil and economic challenges, Mian Mohammad Mansha has emerged as a leading figure, inspiring young Pakistani entrepreneurs. He is recognized for his vast business empire, insightful leadership, and philanthropic efforts. His wide-ranging business ventures, which focus on mass-market products and localization, have drawn comparisons to India’s wealthiest man.

A respected personality in Pakistan, Mansha is well-known for his charitable contributions, recently donating approximately ₹6,900,000 to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He serves on the boards of various prestigious institutions in the country and received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award from President Pervez Musharraf on March 23, 2004.

Born into privilege, Mian Mohammad Mansha’s father was a prominent industrialist. Initially involved in the cotton ginning business in Kolkata, the family established Nishat Textiles Mills upon migrating to Pakistan, which Mansha inherited after his father's passing. Today, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton textiles and the country’s largest private employer. In addition to textiles, Mansha's company operates in various sectors, including power projects, cement, insurance, and banking.

According to reports, Mian Mohammad Mansha's net worth is around $5 billion, which pales in comparison to the fortunes of Indian billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata. Nevertheless, he enjoys an extravagant lifestyle, owning an impressive collection of vehicles that includes a Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover, and Volkswagen.