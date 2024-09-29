Meet Indian man, who left job from Tim Cook's Apple, now runs business worth Rs 9000 crore, not from IIT, IIM

One such inspiring success story is that of Nirmit Parekh, the founder and CEO of Apna, a platform for blue-collar jobs that became India’s youngest and fastest-growing billion-dollar startup.

Many people dream of landing high-paying jobs abroad and settling down there. However, a few exceptional individuals aren't driven by this goal. Instead, they choose to return to their homeland to create something of their own.

Born and raised in a middle-class family in Mumbai, Parekh showed a creative spark from a young age. At just seven, he built a digital clock circuit, and by 13, he had already begun programming in robotics. In 2006, he started pursuing his B. Tech at the Nirma Institute of Technology.

In 2009, at the age of 21, Parekh launched his first venture, Incone Technologies, which focused on flood management solutions. He later founded another company, Cruxbox, which he eventually sold to Intel. He then worked as the Director of Data Analytics at Intel in the U.S. and completed his MBA at the prestigious Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Following his time at Stanford, Parekh joined Apple's product and strategy team for the iPhone. However, after recognizing a significant gap in India’s employment sector, he made the bold decision to leave his high-paying job and return to India. His mission was to create a platform to connect workers in the unorganized blue-collar sector with employers. This vision led to the founding of Apna, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In just 22 months, Apna became India’s youngest unicorn, valued at $1.1 billion (Rs 9,016 crore). Growing at an impressive rate of 125% in two years, Apna is now used by over 150,000 companies in India, including major names like Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, WhiteHat Jr, Flipkart, Shadowfax, Zomato, Delhivery, G4S Global, and Burger King.