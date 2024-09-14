Twitter
Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

Today, Dinesh Agarwal's net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 5,000 crore, with IndiaMART valued at Rs 18765 crore. Beyond his primary venture, Agarwal has invested in over 45 startups

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:24 PM IST

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..
Dinesh Agarwal co-founder IndiaMART
In 1995, Dinesh Agarwal faced a crucial decision that would alter his life forever. Leaving behind a stable job at HCL in America and a promising career, Agarwal chose to return to India, driven by a vision of transforming the country's business landscape. But what drove this seemingly reckless move? The answer lies in a modest investment of just ₹40,000 and a relentless drive to succeed.

Upon his return, Agarwal and his brother Brijesh co-founded IndiaMART in 1996. Their goal was ambitious: to connect Indian exporters with the global market. Initially, they started with limited resources and a bold idea. With just ₹40,000, they laid the foundation of what would become one of India's largest online B2B marketplaces.

The early years were marked by innovation and strategic decisions. From 1997 to 2001, IndiaMART offered free listings to exporters, helping them establish their presence online. This approach not only attracted a vast number of users but also built a strong foundation for the company. However, the journey was not without challenges.

The global recession of 2008 prompted a significant shift. Agarwal pivoted IndiaMART’s focus from international exports to the burgeoning domestic market. This move proved to be a game-changer, leading to rapid expansion. In an astonishing feat, the company opened 52 new offices in 52 weeks, significantly accelerating its growth trajectory.

Today, Dinesh Agarwal's net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 5,000 crore, with IndiaMART valued at Rs 18765 crore. Beyond his primary venture, Agarwal has invested in over 45 startups, including notable names like Curofy, SilverPush, and InnerChef. His success story is a testament to his vision and resilience.

Agarwal's early career included significant roles at CMC, where he worked on the pioneering Railway reservation system, and the Center for Development of Telematics, where he contributed to developing India's digital telephone exchange. His stint at HCL in the US allowed him to witness the nascent stages of the internet, which sparked his entrepreneurial spirit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
