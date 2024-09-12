Meet Indian man who is among world's richest and he is not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla

In the world of Indian business, few names command as much respect and interest as Ravi Jaipuria. His journey from a young entrepreneur with a vision to becoming India's leading beverage magnate is strategic brilliance. As of 2024, Jaipuria’s net worth is a staggering Rs 72199 crore, marking him as one of the most influential figures in the global beverage industry. But what’s the real story behind the man who transformed a modest bottling operation into a multi-billion dollar empire?

Ravi Jaipuria was born into a Marwari Hindu family with a rich business legacy. His early exposure to the entrepreneurial world set the stage for his future success. After completing his education in commerce in India, he pursued business management studies in the United States, a move that would significantly shape his business acumen. Returning to India in 1985, Jaipuria joined the family business, taking on the role of a bottler for Pepsi-Cola. His decision to return and join the family business was influenced by his belief in India's emerging market opportunities.

Jaipuria's journey with Varun Beverages began in 1996, with the company launching its operations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At that time, the city was still evolving, and so was Jaipuria's vision. His belief in India’s burgeoning economy paid off. Under his leadership, Varun Beverages transformed from a regional player into one of the largest bottlers for PepsiCo globally. The company's significant expansion came in 2019, following PepsiCo India's re-franchising, which increased Varun Beverages' market coverage from 50% to over 92%.

Today, Varun Beverages is not just a bottler but a significant player in the Indian beverage market, handling popular PepsiCo brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana Juices. The company has even recently experienced a surge in its stock price, reflecting its robust market presence and growth.

Jaipuria's business ventures extend beyond beverages. RJ Corp, his conglomerate, also includes Devyani International, India's largest franchisee of Yum! Brands, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee outlets. The diversification strategy has been crucial in cementing Jaipuria’s position as a leading businessman. His stake in Medanta, a prominent healthcare firm, further showcases his varied interests and investments.

Recently, Varun Beverages has seen impressive growth. On September 12, 2024, the company’s stock surged 6% to Rs 665.65 on the BSE, driven by a stock split announcement. This move, aimed at increasing liquidity and making shares more accessible, reflects VBL’s robust position in the market. With a market cap of Rs 83,892 crore, VBL remains a critical player in the beverage sector, producing and distributing an extensive range of PepsiCo brands and other beverages.

Despite his immense success, Jaipuria remains grounded. His personal life is closely tied to his professional achievements. He is married to Dhara Jaipuria, and they have two children, Varun and Devyani. Jaipuria’s humility and focus on his dedicated team and family support have been central to his success. His brother, CK Jaipuria, also contributed to the beverage industry through Pearl Drinks Limited, adding another layer to the Jaipuria family's business legacy.