Manu Bhaker gives befitting response after being trolled for showing off her medals at events, tv shows

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is Rs 981000 crore, how much is yours? Here's how to calculate

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

This man is a British-Indian billionaire who is renowned for his philanthropic efforts and for creating 'The Egoist'.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...
The teapot known as "The Egoist" holds the title of the world's most valuable teapot, a recognition it received in the Guinness World Records in 2016. This exquisite piece was commissioned by the N Sethia Foundation, established by British-Indian billionaire Nirmal Sethia, who has made significant contributions to both business and philanthropy.

Designed by Nirmal Sethia and sponsored by his company, Newby Teas, "The Egoist" is a masterpiece crafted by the renowned artisan Fulvio Scavia. The teapot is not only stunning in appearance but is also made from luxurious materials, including 18-carat yellow gold and silver. It is adorned with a remarkable 1,658 diamonds and 386 rubies, along with a striking 6.67-carat Thai ruby at its center. The handle of the teapot is uniquely crafted from fossilized mammoth ivory, adding to its exclusivity and historical value.

In 2016, the teapot was valued at an astonishing ₹24.8 crore, making it a symbol of opulence and artistry. Nirmal Sethia, born in 1941 in Kolkata, has lived in London for the past 50 years but maintains a strong connection to his roots in India. He is known not only for his wealth but also for his charitable efforts across multiple countries, including India, the UK, Africa, and Russia.

Sethia actively engages in projects that focus on education, religion, and healthcare, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to society. His net worth is reported to be around £6.5 billion, equivalent to approximately ₹6,84,49 crores, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in Britain.

"This is the most valuable teapot in the world. Owned by the N Sethia Foundation in the UK, the teapot is made from 18-carat yellow gold with a diamond-studded body and a 6.67-carat ruby at its center. The handle is crafted from fossilized mammoth ivory," stated Guinness in a tweet. With its exquisite design and impressive value, "The Egoist" stands as a testament to luxury and craftsmanship, showcasing the extraordinary vision of Nirmal Sethia.

 

