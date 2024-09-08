Business

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

Recently, Ashley Nagpal and his wife Bianca Nagpal purchased a luxurious 7,139-square-foot apartment in Mumbai’s Worli neighborhood.

Mumbai has now surpassed Beijing to become Asia's new billionaire hub. This bustling metropolis is attracting ultra-wealthy individuals, including business leaders, stock traders, celebrities, and film producers.

Ashley Nagpal, the Technical Director of Ebco Private Limited since June 1986, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bangalore University, where he studied from 1982 to 1986. Before that, he completed his 12th grade at St. Xavier's College in 1981 and attended St. Paul's School in Darjeeling, finishing in 1979. Recently, Ashley Nagpal and his wife Bianca Nagpal purchased a luxurious 7,139-square-foot apartment in Mumbai’s Worli neighborhood. They paid around Rs 1.62 lakh per square foot for their new home, which is located on the 60th floor of Oberoi Realty's elite Three Sixty West project. This upscale residential tower includes 4 and 5-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and penthouses, along with five dedicated parking spaces and an extra 164 square feet of additional space. The Oberoi Three Sixty West is a renowned residential project featuring two towers—one housing the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and the other offering premium apartments. It has become a go-to residence for high-profile individuals, especially Bollywood stars and business magnates. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, along with D'Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala promoter Vadilal Bhai Shah, own sea-facing luxury apartments here. In May, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor bought a 5,395-square-foot apartment for about Rs 60 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.