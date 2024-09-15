Twitter
Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here’s all you need to know

Meet Indian man who got richer by Rs 54282 crore in just 5 days, he is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Meet richest Indian in Dubai, who once lived in Mumbai slum, now has net worth of Rs 20830 crore, his business is...

Meet Indian man who got richer by Rs 54282 crore in just 5 days, he is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

The man hails from Ludhiana and has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Meet Indian man who got richer by Rs 54282 crore in just 5 days, he is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani
Many Indian billionaires continue to grow their business empires, which eventually helps them to increase their net worth. They have made a presence in several leading sectors to make huge profits. One such Indian businessman got richer by Rs 54,282 crore in just five days last week, after his listed company's valuation saw a major jump. No, he is not Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani. His name is Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, which also runs Bharti Airtel.

The 66-year-old is among India's largest mobile phone operators. His Airtel competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Kumar Birla's Vodafone Idea. Last week, Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 54,282.62 crore to Rs 9,30,490.20 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms. Hence, Sunil's Bharti Airtel earned Rs 54,282.62 crore in just five days (Monday to Friday).

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday. According to Forbes, Sunil has a real-time net worth of USD 12.5 billion or Rs 104854 crore, as of September 15. He is currently at 169th spot on Forbes World Billionaires' list. Mittal hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. Mittal has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

READ | After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Sunil started his first business in April 1976 at the age of 18. Bharti was set up as a maker of bicycle parts. He then borrowed a capital investment of Rs 20,000 from his father. His son Shravin runs Bharti Global which is invested in UK satellite provider OneWeb.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
