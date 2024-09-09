Twitter
Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

He is one of the richest men in the world and runs Rs 19.80 lakh crore company in India.

Business

Prashant Tamta

Sep 09, 2024

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...
Recently, a report claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may become the world's first trillionaire by 2027. It also mentions billionaire Mukesh Ambani who runs Rs 19.80 lakh crore Reliance Industries. According to an Informa Connect Academy report, Ambani may become a trillionaire after nine years in 2033. He is currently ranked Asia's richest man with a net worth of Rs 954520 crore, as per Forbes. 

His oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate is slated to hit trillion-dollar market cap status in 2035. Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is the only Indian company projected to hit that mark. Currently, there are only a handful of companies that have crossed the USD 1 trillion in valuation. This includes Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta. The most recent case is that of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in late August.

Besides Ambani, Gautam Adani may attain the trillionaire status by 2028. The report said, "No one in the world has claimed trillionaire status – at least not yet. However, there are some likely candidates. The following are multi-billionaires who will probably become trillionaires sooner or later".

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

After Elon Musk and Gautam Adani, NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang, Indonesian mogul Prajogo Pangestu, French businessman Bernard Arnault, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg come next as prospective trillionaires.

(With inputs from PTI)

