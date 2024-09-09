Meet Indian man with Rs 73040 crore net worth, who is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

‘Murshid' on ZEE5: The Dark and Gripping Crime Series You Need to Watch

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

What position did Vinesh Phogat hold in railways before she left for politics

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian man with Rs 73040 crore net worth, who is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

The mall will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Its construction is set to begin in 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Meet Indian man with Rs 73040 crore net worth, who is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Indian businessmen built their careers abroad and are now heavily investing in India. Many of them have a massive net worth and are among the richest Indians. One such person is MA Yusuff Ali, Middle East retail king, who owns USD 8.4 billion (revenue) LuLu Group International. The 68-year-old has a real-time net worth of Rs 73040 crore, as per Forbes. The billionaire is set to construct India's 'biggest' shopping mall in Ahmedabad. 

The mall will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Its construction is set to begin in 2024. Ali told ANI that this is one of the biggest projects of his company. It is about 3,50,000 sq ft. 3,000 young boys and girls are working here, he said. 

Currently, LuLu Group has malls in six Indian cities -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad being the latest. Hailing from a village in Kerala state in south India, Yusuff Ali left for Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle's small distribution business.

READ | Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

His Lulu Group now operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Viral video: 'Oh my friend Ganesha...': Little boy's heartfelt chant for god will melt your heart! WATCH

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement