Business

Meet Indian man, IIT graduate who was hired at Rs 100 crore package, later fired by Elon Musk, he was CEO of...

Parag Agrawal was born in Ajmer into a well-educated family. The father held a high position in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy, while the mother is a retired professor of Economics.

A number of the largest tech companies in the world are led by IIT graduates; one such graduate from IIT Bombay made headlines when he was named CEO and given a huge salary. When the IIT Bombay graduate was hired, his salary was approximately Rs 8 crore, and he also received restricted stock units worth approximately Rs 94 crore. Despite receiving a compensation package exceeding Rs 100 crore, he was regrettably let go from his position after just a year of employment. Parag Agrawal was born in Ajmer into a well-educated family. The father held a high position in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy, while the mother is a retired professor of Economics. After earning an all India rank of 77, Agrawal graduated from IIT Bombay in 2005. Later, he moved to the US to attend Stanford University to work towards a PhD in computer science. Prior to joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal interned at Yahoo and Microsoft Research. He had been employed at Twitter for about six years when Adam Messinger left to become the company's chief technology officer. Parag Agrawal hasn't joined another company since leaving Twitter. All that appears on his LinkedIn bio is "Former CEO at Twitter." Vineeta Agarwala, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is the wife of Parag Agrawal. The engineer is a father of two kids.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.