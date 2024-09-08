Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Belonging to western Odisha, Darshan was raised in Sambalpur after being born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Darshan Patel and his brothers Girish and Devendra helped start the Paras group.

Studying business at a renowned university does not guarantee that you will be a successful entrepreneur. It is your unwavering passion, patience and dedication that ensure success in life

One such inspiring story is of Gujarati entrepreneur Darshan Patel, who has established many famous big companies without any formal business education.

Under the company, Darshan started India's most iconic medicine brands. Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold are just a few of the names which are his brainchild. These brands have not only become thriving products but also a household name. He turned his family's company into the fastest-growing pharma enterprise in India.

Thereafter, another momentous point in his journey was the sale of Paras Pharmaceuticals in 2010 for a whopping amount of Rs 3,260 crores.

Thereafter, Darshan started another successful company. Presently, he is the founder and Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics. This company is transforming the Indian deodorant market, known for its iconic brands like Fogg.

Darshan then introduced Fogg under Vini Cosmetics in 2011. In a market saturated with gas-based deodorants, Fogg's unique motto"No Gas, No Wastage; 800 sprays guarantee" won the hearts of consumers.

Under Darshan’s vision and leadership, Vini Cosmetics has expanded its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Currently, the valuation of his company is more than Rs 10,000 crore.