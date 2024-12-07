Pranjali Awasthi launched the firm in January 2022. Her firm has raised $450,000 ( Rs 3.7 crore) at a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

Age is turning out to be nothing more than a number in the world of success. The days of seasoned veterans controlling the multimillion-dollar venture space are long gone. Young people like Pranjali Awasthi are changing the rules today, proving that creativity is ageless.

The US teenager says her father encouraged her to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams and passion for technology. At the age of seven, Awasthi started learning how to code. Her family relocated from India to Florida when she was eleven years old, giving her access to a whole new world of possibilities, such as computer science courses and competitive maths programs.

16-year-old Pranjali Awasthi is the owner of the AI business Delv.AI. At a Miami Tech Week event, Awasthi disclosed that she had launched her business in January 2022 and had raised over Rs 3.7 crore in investment. A team of up to ten people is now listed on the Delv.AI LinkedIn page.

She has around ten employees, valued at Rs 100 crore, according to her LinkedIn page. According to Awasthi, the main goal of Delv.AI is to help researchers locate specific information in the ever-expanding collection of internet resources. Awasthi was able to secure investment from On Deck and Village Global thanks in large part to the accelerator program. With $450,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore) in funding obtained, Delv.AI is currently valued at about $12 million (almost Rs 100 crore).

At Delv.AI, Awasthi manages a small but capable team that handles everything from coding to operations and customer service. She attributes her business ambitions to her father. Pranjali's early interest in technology stemmed from her father's encouragement of computer science education in the classroom as an engineer. She was inspired to begin programming at the age of seven, which laid the groundwork for her remarkable career.

She moved to Florida from India. She began working as an intern at Florida Internal University's machine learning lab after two years of studying mathematics and computer science. As an intern, she was responsible for searching, gathering information, and writing literature reviews. When OpenAI released the ChatGPT-3 beta version in 2020, the child was presented with a big chance. "I knew we could use it to make extracting and summarizing research data easier," she said.

When she joined the AI startup accelerator in Miami, which is operated by Dave Fontenot and Lucy Guo of Backend Capital, her path took a significant turn. The fact that Awasthi was accepted into the program showed how determined she was to achieve her objectives, even if it meant temporarily delaying her high school curriculum. She discussed the success of Delv.AI's Product Hunt beta launch.

Even though her Indian parents still think that education is a necessary quality, Awasthi has decided to put off her college objectives in favour of her obligations and uncompromising dedication to her organisation. She plans to return to school in the future to get business knowledge that will help her in her entrepreneurial pursuits.