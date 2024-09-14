Meet Indian genius, went to IIT, studied with Shah Rukh Khan, tragically lost his life due to...

Twitter
Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state today due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

Kolkata doctor-rape murder case: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, cop over alleged...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state today due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Business

Meet Indian genius, went to IIT, studied with Shah Rukh Khan, tragically lost his life due to...

The man played a crucial role in the development of one of the most widely used tools today

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Meet Indian genius, went to IIT, studied with Shah Rukh Khan, tragically lost his life due to...
Rajeev Motwani may not have been a billionaire or a famous tech executive, but his impact on the world is unmatchable. As a mentor to Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the creators of Google, he played a crucial role in the development of one of the most widely used tools today—the Google search engine.

Born in Jammu and raised in New Delhi, Motwani attended St Columba’s School, where Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also studied. After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur with a degree in computer science, Motwani pursued further studies in the US, earning a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Motwani became known as the “unofficial mentor” to Google’s founders, helping them build their technology and find financial support. Sergey Brin even referred to him as his "friend and teacher." 

In addition to his work with Google, Motwani was involved with several other companies, including Kaboodle, Mimosa Systems, and Vuclip. He also served as an advisor to Sequoia Capital and taught as a professor at Stanford University. His contributions to computer science were recognized when he won the Godel Prize in 2001.

Tragically, Motwani passed away in 2009 at the age of 47 due to accidental drowning. He left behind his wife Asha Jadeja Motwani and two daughters, Naitri and Anya. His legacy, however, lives on in the projects and people he touched throughout his remarkable career.

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

Yuvraj Singh picks this India star 'to bat for his life'; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Delhi records year's cleanest air quality as AQI drops to...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

