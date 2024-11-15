Initially practicing homeopathy in Dilsukh Nagar, Hyderabad, Rao's life took a pivotal turn when he invested Rs 50,000 in a plot of land based on advice from a friend.

Dr. Jupally Rameshwar Rao is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and the founder of My Home Group, a major player in the real estate, cement, and energy sectors based in Hyderabad. Born on September 16, 1955, in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, he hails from a humble farming background. His journey from a homeopathic doctor to a billionaire businessman is a testament to his resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.



Rao grew up in a low-income family, where he often walked several kilometers to attend school. After losing his father at a young age, he was determined to pursue education as a means to improve his circumstances. In 1974, he moved to Hyderabad to study homeopathy, aspiring to become a physician. During his college years, he became involved in student leadership, which helped him build a valuable network that would later assist him in his business ventures.



Initially practicing homeopathy in Dilsukh Nagar, Hyderabad, Rao's life took a pivotal turn when he invested Rs 50,000 in a plot of land based on advice from a friend. This investment yielded significant returns—he sold the land three years later for Rs 1,50,000—prompting him to leave his medical practice and fully embrace entrepreneurship. In 1981, he established My Home Constructions, which quickly became one of the leading real estate companies in Southern India.



Rao's business acumen extended beyond real estate; he also ventured into the cement industry by founding Maha Cement under My Home Industries Private Limited. His strategic decisions included selling 50% of Maha Cement to the Irish company CRH plc for Rs 1,429 crore in 2008 and acquiring Sree Jayajyothi Cements in 2013 for Rs 1,400 crore. Today, Maha Cement stands as one of South India's largest cement producers with an impressive capacity of 10 million tonnes.

As of 2024, Dr. Rao's net worth is estimated at around $2.5 billion (approximately ₹18,480 crore), placing him among the wealthiest individuals in India and specifically among the top ten richest people in Hyderabad.



Dr. Rao is married and has four sons who actively participate in managing various aspects of the family business. His philanthropic efforts are notable; he contributed significantly to the construction of the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, which honors the 11th-century philosopher Ramanuja.

Dr. Jupally Rameshwar Rao’s story is not just one of personal success but also reflects the potential for transformation through hard work and strategic investment. His rise from a modest background to leading a vast corporate empire serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs.