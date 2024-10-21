Pichai noted that Raghavan will collaborate closely with him and the leadership team to steer the company's technical direction, further nurturing Google's culture of innovation and technological excellence.

Google has appointed Prabhakar Raghavan as its new Chief Technologist, marking a significant change in its executive structure. Raghavan transitioned from his previous role as Senior Vice President, where he managed key areas including Google Search, Google Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments. This strategic decision aims to bolster the company's leadership and reinforce its dedication to technical excellence.



In a blog post announcing the change, CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Raghavan's extensive experience and significant contributions during his 12 years at Google. He commended Raghavan for his leadership across various teams and his vital role in developing some of Google's most important products. Pichai noted that Raghavan will collaborate closely with him and the leadership team to steer the company's technical direction, further nurturing Google's culture of innovation and technological excellence.



Raghavan brings a wealth of expertise to his new position, holding a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, along with a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He is recognised as a member of the National Academy of Engineering and is a Fellow of both the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).



With this new appointment, Google is poised to continue its legacy of technological advancement, utilizing Raghavan's leadership to propel future projects and initiatives. The company remains focused on maintaining its status as a leader in the tech industry through strategic leadership and continuous innovation.