Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

We are talking about two genius brothers - Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran who became the youngest app developers and got showcased in the 30 under 30 list.

Children normally worry about marks and making friends in school. But, there are some exceptional kids who became India’s youngest co-founders and CEOs of a company while studying in classes 6 and 8.

At the ages of 10 and 12, Shravan and Sanjay founded their company GoDimensions in 2011 from their home in Chennai. Sanjay served as the CEO while Shravan served as the President. Later, the brothers created seven mobile apps that became popular in over 50 countries and were used by thousands of users.

Their extreme love for programming in childhood was fuelled by their father Kumaran Surendran. They learnt from him and began working on computers from early days, and made PPTs by age four.

The first app built by Kumaran brothers was Catch Me Cop, a gaming app inspired by the favourite childhood game in India ‘chor-police’. Other apps created by them include a child education app -Alphabet Board and Colour Palette, an emergency service ap- Emergency Booth, the Prayer App and a gaming app - Superhero and Car Racing. They have also designed 150 test apps.

Thereafter, the two brothers earned their computer science degrees from Texas A&M University in the US. Shravan currently works as a Software Developer in Salesforce in San Francisco, while Sanjay is a Software Engineer intern at Microsoft, as per their LinkedIn profiles.