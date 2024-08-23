Twitter
Business

Meet Indian genius, brain behind one of India's fastest supercomputer, check his Ratan Tata connection

As an adviser to the Prime Minister on Skill Development and the Chairperson of various national initiatives, he played a crucial role in shaping India’s future workforce

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Meet Indian genius, brain behind one of India's fastest supercomputer, check his Ratan Tata connection
Subramanian Ramadorai
In a nondescript room in a bustling city, amidst the hum of machines and the quiet intensity of engineers, a technological marvel was quietly taking shape—a supercomputer that would soon place India among the world’s elite in high-performance computing. But behind this monumental achievement was a man whose vision and leadership were as instrumental as the cutting-edge technology itself: Subramanian Ramadorai, the former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Born on October 6, 1944, in Nagpur, India, Ramadorai's journey from a humble family in Tamil Nadu to becoming one of the most influential figures in the global IT industry is nothing short of inspiring. His academic excellence saw him graduate in Physics from Hansraj College, Delhi, followed by a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Little did the world know that this young man would go on to lead one of the most significant technological advancements in Indian history.

When Ramadorai joined TCS in 1972 as a junior engineer, the company was just beginning its journey. Over the decades, through his strategic foresight, he transformed TCS from a USD 400 million revenue company into a global behemoth with revenues exceeding USD 20 billion. His contributions were not limited to corporate growth; he was a visionary who foresaw the potential of computing power and was determined to make India a key player in the global technology arena.

Under Ramadorai's leadership, TCS took on the ambitious project of building one of India's fastest supercomputers, igniting a new era of technological innovation in the country. The project was not just about creating a powerful machine; it was about positioning India on the global map as a hub for technological excellence.

The supercomputer, named "EKA," was a testament to Tata’s commitment to innovation. Launched in 2007, it quickly became one of the fastest supercomputers globally, ranked fourth at the time. This achievement was a result of Ramadorai's relentless pursuit of excellence and his ability to harness the potential of a talented team.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Ramadorai's influence extended to national policy and education. As an adviser to the Prime Minister on Skill Development and the Chairperson of various national initiatives, he played a crucial role in shaping India’s future workforce. His current engagements include chairing Mission ‘Karmayogi Bharat,’ aimed at transforming Indian bureaucracy through capacity-building reforms.

Ramadorai’s story is one of relentless ambition, visionary leadership, and a deep-seated commitment to technological and social progress. The supercomputer stands as a symbol of India's capabilities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
