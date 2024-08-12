Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons today

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

For young people, Uday Shankar's journey is nothing short of inspirational. It has been discovered that Uday had to drop out of school in the eighth grade in order to follow his love of science and technology.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...
A 15-year-old prodigy is becoming something of an inspiration as artificial intelligence (AI) takes centre stage in today's scientific and technological world by accepting a position as Chief Technical Officer of a well-known AI start-up in Kochi, Kerala.

Uday Shankar is the Chief Technology Officer of Urav Advanced Learning System Pvt Ltd, an AI start-up based in Thammanam, Vyttila. In addition to instructing certificate programs in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and game development, Uday oversees the technical branch of his business. Children who take the Advanced Python Coding and Unity 3D Game Development courses benefit.
 
For young people, Uday Shankar's journey is nothing short of inspirational. It has been discovered that Uday had to drop out of school in the eighth grade in order to follow his love of science and technology. Uday dropped out of school, but he worked his way up to the position of CTO, which he has held for the past four years. After completing his education through open schooling, Uday intends to carry on with his studies beyond the tenth grade. With the help of his parents, Dr. Ravi Kumar and Srikumari, the AI wizard has successfully completed certificate programs from IIT Kanpur and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The AI virtuoso has demonstrated his abilities by writing four research papers and holding three patents. In addition, he has created about fifteen games, nine computer programs, and seven apps. Due to his achievements, he has received recognition and has been awarded the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ignited Mind Children Creativity and Innovation Award 2030. 

The AI journey of Uday Shankar is both fascinating and motivational. His own experience served as the impetus for his venture into AI app development. There are rumours that Uday was unable to get in touch with his grandma in Palakkad for some reason. Uday took advantage of the circumstance and created an artificial intelligence (AI) version of her, which led to the development of the app "Hi Friends." Users can create an avatar of someone and communicate with them in any language using the Uday Shankar app. The app sparked the creation of a multilingual kiosk that meets AI needs, demonstrating the technology's potential application in settings like trains and metros. In addition to his other creations, Uday started his start-up, Urav, four years ago and studied Python programming online. His other well-known project, "Clean Alka," enables users to converse with an AI chatbot and create an image. Additionally, he has patented "Bhashini," an app that lets users manage multiple languages. Uday offers a free app to assist people with vision impairments in navigating public spaces. 

