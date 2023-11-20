Headlines

Meet Indian 'Elon Musk' who built three multi-crore companies, CEO of Rs 22000 crore firm; his net worth is...

Meet Indian 'Elon Musk' who built three multi-crore companies, CEO of Rs 22000 crore firm; his net worth is...

Initially, Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha co-founded Brainvisa Technologies. However, he started FirstCry using BrainBees after the company was sold. Furthermore, he was a founding member of the logistics services startup Xpressbees.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Elon Musk has established numerous companies and is well-known for his entrepreneurial abilities. Supam Maheshwari, an Indian, is the country's version of Elon Musk. Maheshwari is the founder of GlobalBees Brands Ltd. and XpressBees in addition to the online baby care products company FirstCry.

Resilience and unwavering dedication are two of the most crucial traits required to launch a successful business. Indian businessman and visionary Supam Maheshwari has left his mark on the business world through his innovative endeavors and unwavering commitment to creativity.

Who is Supam Maheshwari?

Maheshwari received his formal education at Apeejay School. He graduated from Delhi College of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then pursued his studies at IIM-Ahmedabad in order to obtain a PGDM.

While his peers were searching for well-paying jobs, Supam took a chance and co-founded Brainvisa Technologies with Amitava Saha in 2000. The company became one of India's largest e-learning organizations after rapidly making a name for itself as a noteworthy e-learning startup. Brainvisa Technologies was acquired by US-based Indecomm Global in 2007 for a substantial $25 million.

How was FirstCry started?

Because of Supam Maheshwari's own experiences as a parent searching for superior baby care products for his own child, FirstCry was established. He pointed out a shortage of high-quality products and saw an opportunity to change the way parents shop for their kids. Together with Amitava Saha, he founded BrainBees Solutions in 2010 and its flagship brand, FirstCry.

The company started out selling baby care products online, but it soon grew by opening physical locations across the country. FirstCry's operating revenue for the fiscal year 2022 was more than 24 billion Indian rupees (about Rs 2400 crore). The revenue grew when comparing the current fiscal year to the prior one.

As per Financial Express, Supam Maheshwari's net worth stands at $190 million, which is equivalent to Rs 15,79,46,33,500 or Rs 1,579 crore. He presently lives in Pune with his wife and daughter. FirstCry is an online retailer of baby goods with several distribution channels.

It is currently valued at $2.7 billion (Rs 22,000 crore) following the investment, which was spearheaded by Wipro's Azim Premji Investment last year, according to Economic Times.

