Meet Indian couple who owns one of the world’s most expensive house worth Rs 1649 crore, it is located in….

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, an Indian-origin billionaire couple have recently purchased one of the top 10 World’s most expensive and ultra-luxurious homes for a staggering $200 million (around 1,649 crores).

Everybody dreams of owning a luxurious villa or big mansion which is shown in movies, but not everyone is successful in fulfilling this dream. But, there is one Indian family who is actually living the dream of millions as they own a dreamy mansion, which spells opulence and charm that distinguishes it from any other house in the world.

We are talking about Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, an Indian-origin billionaire couple residing in Switzerland who have recently purchased one of the top 10 World’s most expensive and ultra-luxurious homes, which is priced at a staggering $200 million (around 1,649 crores). The Swiss mansion is named the ‘Villa Vari’ and is designed by famous interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes who has also created legendary Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and Leela Hotels.

Earlier owned by a Greek businesswoman, socialite, and heiress to the Onassis fortune, Christina Onassis, the Swiss mansion has been lavishly re-built by the Oswals with extravagant furnishings and items from across the world.

Exuding opulence and luxury, this masterpiece spans across 40,000 square meters amidst the snow-capped peaks of Mt Blanc. Situated in the Swiss village of Gingins and just 15 minutes from the lakeside city of Geneva, Villa Vari, is currently the largest property in Canton of Vaud.

They have resided in Switzerland since the past decade with their daughters, Vasundhara, aged 24, and 18-year-old Ridi, and together they have recently moved into their stunning new home ‘Villa Vari’, which is named after their children.

Vasundhara has graduated in finance with distinction, and is now Executive Director of PRO Industries’ and Director General of ‘Axis Minerals’. While Ridi is pursuing chemical engineering at a university in London, and is a successful singer-songwriter in the Indo-Western pop industry.

Despite having a net worth of a whopping $3 billion USD and owning numerous famous businesses in sectors like petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining, the Oswal family has always stayed away from the spotlight,

Their multibillion-dollar international conglomerate ‘Oswal Group Global’ includes companies such as ‘PRO Industries PTE LTD’, which also heads the largest ethanol plant in East Africa and ‘Axis Minerals’, one of the largest bauxite mining projects in West Africa, and ‘Burrup Fertilizers’- the world’s biggest liquid ammonia production company.

Apart from expanding their business, the family aspired to renovate ‘Villa Vari’ and turn it into a stunning mansion that encapsulates the vibe of Indian heritage and uniquely combines it with a sense of style and modern quotient.