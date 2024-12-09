The mansion, called Villa Vari, was designed by Jeffrey Wilkes, a famous interior designer known for working on properties like the Oberoi and Leela hotels. Once owned by Greek heiress Christina Onassis, the villa has been beautifully renovated.

Many people dream of owning a luxurious villa or mansion, but only a few make it a reality. One Indian family, however, has turned this dream into their life. Indian billionaire couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal living in Switzerland, bought one of the world’s most expensive and luxurious homes, worth $200 million (around Rs 1,649 crore).

The mansion, called Villa Vari, was designed by Jeffrey Wilkes, a famous interior designer known for working on properties like the Oberoi and Leela hotels. Once owned by Greek heiress Christina Onassis, the villa has been beautifully renovated by the Oswals with luxury furnishings from around the world.

Spanning 40,000 square meters, the villa is nestled near the snowy peaks of Mt. Blanc in the charming village of Gingins, just 15 minutes from Geneva. It is the largest property in the Canton of Vaud. The Oswal family, including their daughters Vasundhara (24) and Ridi (18), have lived in Switzerland for 10 years and recently moved into their new home, which is named after their daughters.

Vasundhara, a finance graduate with honors, is now Executive Director of PRO Industries and Director General of Axis Minerals. Ridi is studying chemical engineering in London while building a career as a singer-songwriter in Indo-Western pop music. Despite their massive net worth of over $3 billion and thriving businesses in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilizers, and mining, the Oswals have kept a low profile.

Their multinational company, Oswal Group Global, owns businesses like PRO Industries, which operates the largest ethanol plant in East Africa, and Axis Minerals, managing a major bauxite project in West Africa. They also own Burrup Fertilizers, the world’s largest liquid ammonia facility. Alongside expanding their businesses, the family has transformed Villa Vari into a masterpiece that blends modern style with Indian culture.