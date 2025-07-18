Meet Indian chairman, who endorsed 90-hour work week, earned Rs 760000000 in FY25, his salary rises by...

In January this year, he advocated a 90-hour work week and suggested that employees should even give up Sundays.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman of Larsen & Toubro, came into the spotlight earlier this year when he endorsed a 90-hour work week. Now, he is back again in the news. This time, for his whopping salary package, which increased by almost 50 per cent to Rs 76.25 crore in fiscal 2025 over fiscal 2024. According to the company's annual report, the rise was mainly on account of stock options exercised during the year. Subrahmanyan was paid a remuneration of Rs 51.05 crore in 2023-24.

S N Subrahmanyan's remuneration

The value of employee stock options exercised by the chairman during the last financial year stood at Rs 15.88 crore. In comparison, it was zero in 2023-24. The report further said that while the remuneration of the company's Whole-time Director and CFO R Shankar Raman stood at Rs 37.33 crore in Fiscal 2025, Subramanian Sarma, the Deputy Managing Director & President of the infrastructure major, earned Rs 44.55 crore.

S N Subrahmanyan on a 90-hour work week

In January this year, he advocated a 90-hour work week and suggested that employees should even give up Sundays. This sparked an online outrage. During an employee interaction, Subrahmanyan had expressed regret over not being able to make employees work on Sundays, suggesting that working on weekends would lead to 'extraordinary outcomes. His remarks, which included a controversial question about what employees do at home, sparked widespread criticism.

In response, the company issued a statement clarifying that his comments were intended to highlight the importance of 'extraordinary effort' for achieving remarkable results, and not to pressure employees into extended working hours. The market cap of L&T is Rs 4.77 lakh crore, as of July 18.

Subrahmanyan background

Subrahmanyan hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Popularly known as SNS, he started his professional journey with L&T in 1984 as a project planning engineer. He holds a degree in civil engineering and a post-graduation in business management (MBA). Subrahmanyan also has an Executive Management Programme from the London Business School. He is married to Meena Subrahmanyan. The duo have two children.

(With inputs from PTI)