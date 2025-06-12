While Elon Musk has been embroiled in few controversies related to US President Donald Trump has been caught in another issue with CEO and co-founder of Dream11, Harsh Jain. He has rebuked Tesla CEO of being insensitive.

Dream 11's co-founder has criticised Tesla CEO for not being sensitive towards his customers. Taking to social media, Harsh Jain called out Musk for being indifferent towards customers, especially in India. In his social media post, Harsh Jain said that he had reserved Tesla's Model 3 in 2017 by paying USD 1,000 at a time when the electric car company was about to debut in India. However, after almost a decade Tesla returned Jain's reservation as Elon Musk's company has still not able to enter India.

Tesla’s Model 3 has been now discontinued. This hurt Harsh Jain who frustrated over this event, expressed his dissatisfaction in an X post and tagged CEO Elon Musk and rebuked that such such actions would turn all Indian Tesla fans into haters.

Wow @elonmusk do you know how @Tesla is turning ALL its fans and early believers in India into haters?



I had paid $1k for a priority slot in March 2017 for Tesla's India launch. Now that Tesla is FINALLY launching almost 10 YEARS later they're only going to refund me $1k and… pic.twitter.com/K53TmJ6Lai — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) June 10, 2025

“Wow @elonmusk do you know how @Tesla is turning ALL its fans and early believers in India into haters? I had paid $1k for a priority slot in March 2017 for Tesla's India launch. Now that Tesla is FINALLY launching almost 10 YEARS later they're only going to refund me $1k and take away my priority slot? Even if I had just invested this $1k in Tesla in March 2017, it would be worth $20k now. Way to show fans that @Tesla doesn't care,” Harsh Jain wrote and also shared a screengrab of the message Tesla sent him.

In its message, Tesla informed Jain that it was still finalising its product offerings in India. The company also said that it would return the money Dream 11 CEO paid to reserve the Tesla car.

Who is Harsh Jain?

Harsh Jain is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of Dream11, India's biggest Fantasy Sports platform. He started the online gaming company with Bhavit Sheth in 2008. The company today boasts of more than 60 million users. In April 2019, it became the first Indian gaming company to enter the Unicorn Club.