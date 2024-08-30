Meet Indian businessman who became crorepati in early 20s, bought luxurious cars, then lost it all, his company is..

In the late 1990s, Anupam Mittal was on top of the world—a dot-com millionaire in his 20s, riding the wave of the internet boom. But when the bubble burst in 2000, his fortune evaporated overnight. The world saw a successful entrepreneur, but few knew about the devastating lows he endured. What would you do if everything you had built crumbled in an instant? For Anupam Mittal, the answer was to start all over again, and this time, he had a vision that would change the landscape of Indian matchmaking forever.

Born on December 23, 1971, in Mumbai, Mittal was raised in a Marwadi family that valued education and entrepreneurship. After earning an MBA with a focus on Operations and Strategic Management from Boston University, he returned to India, determined to harness the power of the Internet. In 1996, he founded People Group, under which he launched Shaadi.com, originally named Sagaai.com.

Shaadi.com was revolutionary, being the first online matrimonial platform in India. It broke the traditional confines of newspaper classifieds and brought matchmaking to the digital age. Despite the initial success, the dot-com crash threatened everything Mittal had built. But instead of giving up, he doubled down, investing in Shaadi.com and nurturing it through the toughest times.

Today, Shaadi.com has connected nearly 3.5 crore Indians, facilitating around 50 lakh weddings. Mittal’s journey didn’t end with Shaadi.com; he went on to invest in over 250 companies, becoming a mentor to countless startups. His role as a judge on Shark Tank India further solidified his status as a key figure in the world of entrepreneurship.

By 2024, Anupam Mittal's net worth is estimated at Rs. 185 crore, as reported by News 18. Today, as a celebrated entrepreneur and a key figure on Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal continues to inspire countless others with his story. He reminds us all that no matter how devastating the fall, the game isn’t over until you decide it is.