Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

6 fastest birds in the world

6 fastest birds in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...

In 2024, Prasad’s groundbreaking work earned him a spot on TIME’s prestigious list, alongside other Indian AI visionaries like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Abridge Co-founder Shiv Rao

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Meet Indian-born engineer behind Amazon's Alexa, now among TIME100 most influential people in AI 2024 list, he is...
Rohit Prasad, SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence, Amazon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The world knows Alexa as the voice that responds to commands, answers questions, and even cracks jokes. But behind this widely recognized virtual assistant stands an Indian-born genius who has quietly shaped the future of artificial intelligence. TIME Magazine recently recognized him on its 'TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024' list, solidifying his place among the most powerful tech minds. But who exactly is Rohit Prasad, and how did he engineer a voice that’s now present in millions of homes?

Born in Ranchi, India, Rohit Prasad’s fascination with technology began at an early age. After completing a degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, he pursued an MS in Electrical Engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology, USA. His career began at BBN Technologies, a company famed for its role in creating ARPANET—the predecessor to the internet. Over 14 years, Prasad advanced from a staff scientist to Senior Director, handling critical speech, language, and multimedia technologies.

In 2013, Prasad’s life took a dramatic turn when he joined Amazon’s Lab126 as the Director of Machine Learning. Tasked with innovating customer interaction, he drew inspiration from *Star Trek*’s virtual assistants, and the idea for Alexa was born. By 2016, Prasad became the head scientist for Alexa’s artificial intelligence and speech recognition.

However, developing Alexa into the seamless assistant we know today wasn’t easy. Especially in markets like India, where accents and languages vary significantly, creating a voice assistant that could adapt was a complex task. But Prasad, ever the problem solver, worked tirelessly to refine Alexa’s ability to understand and interact with a global audience.

In 2024, Prasad’s groundbreaking work earned him a spot on TIME’s prestigious list, alongside other Indian AI visionaries like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Abridge Co-founder Shiv Rao. Prasad’s influence in the field of artificial intelligence now extends beyond Alexa, as he leads Amazon’s efforts in developing cutting-edge AI technology.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Why Ratan Tata is not among world's richest like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement