India’s luxury car enthusiast Yohan Poonawalla has acquired a new gem: the 2016 Range Rover Autobiography that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. This rare SUV, known for its Loire blue exterior and ivory interior, is a unique addition to Poonawalla’s esteemed collection. His new vehicle still carries the original number plate, OU16 XVH, which it had during its royal service.

Poonawalla, who previously added a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 to his collection, shared the news of his latest acquisition on Instagram. Posing with the car on a London street, he expressed his delight in owning a vehicle with such a rich history. “This is not just an SUV; it’s a piece of automotive heritage,” he wrote, emphasising the car’s connection to the late Queen.

The SUV gained worldwide attention in 2016 when it was used during the UK state visit of former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Prince Philip was seen driving President Obama, with Queen Elizabeth and Michelle Obama in the backseat.

His collection includes a 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine, once used by the Queen on state visits, and a 1951 Land Rover Defender that belonged to the Maharaja of Kutch.

Poonawalla’s impressive collection has earned him global recognition; last year, he became the first Indian featured in the ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ and was named ‘Classic Car Ambassador of the Year’ by Octane.