The IPL 2025 is all set to begin from March 22, with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The cash-rich tournament is headed by a chairman. In this article, we will tell you about a former IPL chairman, who is now a billionaire and runs a Rs 16142 crore company. His name is Chirayu Amin, who headed IPL as chairman for 17 months after its founder Lalit Modi was sacked in 2010. He is now an Indian billionaire businessman, cricket administrator and also a pharma tycoon. The 78-year-old currently leads Alembic Pharma, one of India's oldest pharma companies, as chairman and CEO. The company has a market cap of Rs 16142 crore. The pharma firm was founded by his grandfather in 1907 to make tinctures and alcohol. Amin has been with the pharma company since 1967.

Chirayu Amin's net worth

Amin is one of the richest men in the country with a real-time net worth of USD 1.6 billion or Rs 13911 crore, as per Forbes. He is the brother-in-law of consumer goods billionaire Harsh Mariwala. Amin was also the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His company, Alembic, gets more than a third of its annual revenue from the domestic market selling generic drugs, including the popular cough syrup Glycodin. Amin was also the chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. He was also the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Chirayu Amin's personal life

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, he is married to Malika Chirayu Amin and the duo have three sons, who work in different parts of the business. Amin holds an MBA degree from Seton Hall University, US. He did a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Baroda University.