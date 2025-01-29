Jay founded Zscaler, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, in 2008. The company went public the same year. Zscaler was aimed at offering a modern approach to cybersecurity.

Pursuing a dream with passion is a trait of successful individuals, and Jay Chaudhry is a shining example. With a net worth of $11.7 billion (₹87,750 crores), Chaudhry is a renowned Indian-American tech entrepreneur and CEO of Zscaler, a top cloud-based cybersecurity firm.

Jay is a Himachali and hails from Panoh village. His childhood was spent without electricity, water and other basic amenities. He used to study under the shade of a tree.

However, his hard work and resilience resulted in remarkable consequences. Jay completed his B.Tech in Electronics Engineering from IIT BHU. Then he moved to the United States and attended University of Cincinnati to pursue Master’s in industrial engineering and marketing.

Jay founded Zscaler, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, in 2008. The company went public the same year. Zscaler was aimed at offering a modern approach to cybersecurity. Jay had prior to this tried his hand for the first time in building a company in 1996. At the time, he had launched SecureIT with his savings and invested Rs 3,75,00,000. Jay's wife, Jyoti, not only invested in the cybersecurity start-up but also left her job to support him.

Alongside SecureIT, Jay had established three other firms. These were-CoreHarbor, CipherTrust, and AirDefense. Before he started Zscaler he sold all four companies. Residing in Nevada, USA, Jay is ranked him 84th among the world's richest billionaires, as per Forbes.