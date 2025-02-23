He was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissionerâs residence in New Delhi.

Several Indian billionaires have successfully expanded their business empires abroad, including in the US and the UK. They also contribute to the economy of the country through their business. Now, one such Indian billionaire has received a prestigious medal from the UK due to the business investments made in the nation, which helped India-UK relations. He is none other than Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Mittal on Saturday received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE).

He was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissionerâs residence in New Delhi. "The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations," a release said.

Mittal said it is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III. "As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India -UK business relations. On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," he said. Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India described Mittal as a great friend of the UK with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

The billionaire runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel. He has a real-time net worth of USD 11.9 billion, as per Forbes. His Bharti Airtel has a market cap of Rs 9.81 lakh crore.

