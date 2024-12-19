His company is based in Rajasthan's Bikaner and sells famous bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad and other snacks.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal is a well-known businessman in the food industry. He is the founder chairman and executive director of Bikaji Foods International, a maker of Indian snacks and sweets. His company was started as Shivdeep Products in 1986, combining his name with that of his son Deepak. He launched the Bikaji brand in 1993.

According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 15279 crore. The 73-year-old studied till class 8, but today runs a Rs 19621 crore market cap company. Bikaji Foods is based in Rajasthan's Bikaner and sells famous bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad and other snacks.

The company is giving tough competition to brands like PepsiCo. The company's brand ambassador is Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. His grandfather Gangabishan Agarwal founded the famous Haldiram brand of Indian snacks. Shiv Ratan has over 31 years of distinguished experience in the food industry, particularly in the niche of ethnic snacks and sweets.

He also holds directorships in several other prominent companies, including Basant Vihar Hotels Private Limited, Mastkin Foods Private Limited and Beechhwal Eco-Friendly Foundation. His leadership and vision continue to drive the Bikaji's achievements, sustain excellence and ensure long-term success. His company's name, Bikaji, is derived from Bika Rao, the founder of Bikaner city in Rajasthan. Bikaji Foods was listed in November 2022 at an 8% premium to its IPO price.

READ | Sunil Mittal's Rs 959000 crore Airtel leaves behind Mukesh Ambani's Jio, becomes 1st private telco to...