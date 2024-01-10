Meet Indian billionaire who donated Rs 250 crore during Covid-19 pandemic but there's a twist, he gave money...

Mankind Pharma was cofounded jointly by Rajeev Juneja and his elder brother Ramesh in 1995. Mankind Pharma has a market capitalisation of Rs 73,478 crore as of August 11, 2023. The company's popular brands include Mankind condoms and a pregnancy test kit - Prega News.

In an interview, Mankind Pharma Managing Director Rajeev Juneja made a revelation saying that his company donated Rs 250 crore for relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. He oversees the Indian market business of the company. During a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Rajeev Juneja said the huge amount was donated due to a miscalculation.

While speaking on the 'The Ranveer Show' with Ranveer Allahhbadia, Rajeev Juneja revealed that they had discussions at home about donating money towards the Covid-19 relief fund.

"We had a debate at home. We felt that we have a lot, and we should definitely give. We thought of donating Rs 21 crore. But my son said, you have such a big business, you should donate more. At the same, it was reported that Akshay Kumar donated Rs 50 crore. My son came to me and pressed upon the topic again. And we immediately went ahead with it," he said.

Rajeev Juneja further added, "There is a popular saying that when you are giving from one hand, the other should not know. I think the other hand should know, it inspires other people. However, at the same time, we thought that let's do something for doctors- first it was the PM's fund, then other funds and oxygen cylinders. We donated plenty of stuff. It was an emotional thought. As a family, when we think of a noble deed, we announce it to the family. We understood that doctors and nurses were dying and we started calculating estimates. However, due to miscalculation, the estimated donation amount had one less zero than the actual amount we donated."

For the unversed, Mankind Pharma had also announced that it would be donating money on the death of any frontline worker including chemists, police officers, nurses or doctors. "What we had pledged, we had to donate 10x more. So we ended up giving around Rs 250 crore at that time. We gave without any expectation. But we got so much love and appreciation for that. It was all unexpected. It happened just like that. Something big happened out of a mistake."

Rajeev Juneja is a billionaire who ranks 1,145 on the Forbes Billionaire List believes firmly in the power of compassion and instills the same in his company as well. "We lost many of our people during Covid. We gave 13 years of salary to the families of employees we lost during the pandemic. If you call them your family members, if you love them, then you ought to do something. At Mankind, we believe that one should not express grief only through words, we should participate in it. This is our company's culture. If someone is in trouble, everyone will contribute," he said.

Rajeev Juneja's net worth is a whopping $2.7 billion (Rs 22,000 crore), according to Forbes. He has over 29 years of experience in the pharma industry. Mankind Pharma was cofounded jointly by Rajeev Juneja and his elder brother Ramesh in 1995.

Moreover, his company, Mankind Pharma has a market capitalisation of Rs 73,478 crore as of August 11, 2023. The company's popular brands include Mankind condoms and a pregnancy test kit - Prega News. The company is the fourth largest company in India in terms of domestic sales. Mankind Pharma was incorporated in 1991. It actively started its operations in 1995.