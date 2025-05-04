Wadia, along with his two sons, is the direct and only living descendant (on his maternal side) of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

Nusli Wadia is the chairman of the Wadia Group, which is present in several sectors. The group companies include Britannia Industries and the home textiles company Bombay Dyeing. The billionaire had also launched an airline company called Go First. It commenced its operations in 2005. However, several years later, the airline couldn't make a profit. Hence, the billionaire declared bankruptcy in 2023. However, this didn't affect Wadia's billionaire status. He still has USD 5.5 billion or Rs 46517 crore net worth, as per Forbes. In September 2024, Wadia sold a 10-acre parcel in Mumbai for over USD 130 million.

Wadia is often referred to as a corporate samurai by the media for waging numerous legal battles. The 81-year-old had filed a criminal defamation case against late Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group companies. But later, Wadia drew all the cases.

Wadia, along with his two sons, is the direct and only living descendant (on his maternal side) of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. Wadia's son Ness, co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kings XI Punjab. Wadia has also been an active philanthropist, supporting educational and healthcare causes in India. The majority of Wadia's fortune is derived from a 51 per cent stake in Britannia Industries, a Bangalore-based maker of biscuits and other bakery products. He is married to Maureen Wadia, a former flight attendant who has been involved in the Mrs India beauty pageant. They have two sons, Ness and Jehangir.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns whopping Rs 164959 crore in just 4 days after...