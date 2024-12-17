In September this year, he sold a 10-acre parcel in Mumbai for over USD 130 million or around Rs 1103 crore.

Several Indian businessmen continue to explore opportunities in different sectors to expand their business empires. However, their business didn't go well in the long run. In this article, we will tell you about one such person whose airline went bankrupt after being in the air for years. His name is Nusli Wadia, the chairman of the Wadia Group.

He is an Indian billionaire businessman whose group is involved in the FMCG, textiles, and real estate industries, among other things. Group companies include Britannia Industries and home textiles company Bombay Dyeing. He also ran an airline company named Go First for several years. However, it was declared bankrupt in 2023.

Wadia is still a billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 5.2 billion or Rs 44154 crore, as per Forbes. In September this year, he sold a 10-acre parcel in Mumbai for over USD 130 million (around Rs 1103 crore). Moreover, his son Ness Wadia co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kings XI Punjab.

Wadia, along with his two sons, are the direct and only living descendants (on his maternal side) of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. The 80-year-old is often referred to as a corporate samurai by the Indian media for waging numerous legal battles. One notable battle was against the Tata Group and his former pal Ratan Tata, who got him ousted from the boards of three Tata firms in 2016.