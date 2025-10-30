Meet Indian billionaire who runs oil refinery, now stopped buying Russian oil due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

The private refiner clarified that the vessels, which delivered previous consignments, were not under international sanctions.

Several Indian billionaires buy crude oil from Russia and sell it to different markets, including India. But the recent US sanctions on two Russian oil firms have forced them to suspend the purchase. One such Indian who runs an oil refinery in India through a joint venture is Lakshmi Mittal, whose HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has suspended purchases of Russian crude oil.

Who is Lakshmi Mittal?

Lakshmi Mittal is a steel tycoon whose Mittal Energy Investments has a joint venture with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) called HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL). HMEL operates a 9 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Bhatinda in Punjab. It is the first Indian firm to officially announce suspension of purchase of Russian crude after the US sanctioned two of Moscow's biggest oil firms.

The private refiner clarified that the vessels, which delivered previous consignments, were not under international sanctions. HMEL has stated that it will continue to review its position and comply with government policies and applicable laws.

Lakshmi Mittal's net worth

Mittal is one of the richest Indians with a real-time net worth of USD 21.5 billion or Rs 190724 crore, as of October 30. He serves as chairman of USD 68 billion (revenue) ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. Mittal ceded the CEO's position to his son Aditya Mittal in 2021, but retained the title of executive chairman of ArcelorMittal. Lakshmi Mittal separated from his siblings to start Mittal Steel, which he then merged with France's Arcelor in 2006.