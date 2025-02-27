The Indian billionaire also has a 50 per cent stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Delhi Capitals.

GM Rao is an Indian billionaire who established GMR Group, a global infrastructure company, from scratch. Hailing from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Rao explored every business opportunity that came his way before India’s economic liberalisation. Starting with a single jute mill in 1978 he has ventured into 28 different businesses as a serial entrepreneur. Today, the 74-year-old controls listed airport operator GMR Airports Infrastructure, whose market cap is Rs Rs 73575 crore. The firm operates three airports in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa -- and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. His Group has also opened the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad in partnership with European aircraft maker Airbus in January 2024.

GM Rao's net worth

He is one of the richest people in India. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 2.9 billion (Rs 25281 crore). His full name is Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao. The Indian billionaire also has a 50 per cent stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Delhi Capitals.

After the economic liberalisation in 1994, his moves became entirely strategy-driven. He has divested all the unrelated businesses and primarily focused on the core infrastructure sector resulting in GMR Group. In 2022, he hived off the non-airports business into GMR Power and Urban Infra. In October last year, the group had announced securing Rs 6,300 crore debt funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

