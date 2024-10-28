Today, he is celebrated for his business success, yet these life-threatening incidents reveal a story that has also shaped his journey

Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, is known for building an empire that stretches across energy, agriculture, real estate, and defence. Adani dropped out of Gujarat University and started Adani Exports in 1988. Today, his net worth stands at a remarkable $73.5 billion, according to Forbes.

But behind his impressive rise, few know that Adani has twice escaped unfortunate incidents. In 1998, he and his friend Shantilal Patel were kidnapped at gunpoint while leaving Ahmedabad’s Karnavati Club. Armed bandits forced them from their car, demanding a ransom of $1.5 to $2 million.

Fortunately, both men were released the same day. Reflecting on the ordeal, Adani later described it as one of several “very unfortunate incidents” in his life.

His second close encounter occurred during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Adani was at the Taj Mahal Hotel for a business meeting when terrorists stormed the building. Staff quickly moved him and other guests to safer areas within the hotel, including the basement, where they remained hidden through the night. Recalling the event, Adani said, "I saw death at a distance of just 15 feet."

Today, Gautam Adani is celebrated for his business success, yet these life-threatening incidents reveal a story that has also shaped his journey.