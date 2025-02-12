He has been a former finance professional, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute, India's second-largest listed hospital chain by revenue.

Several business leaders have achieved phenomenal success without the backing of elite institutions like IITs or IIMs. Abhay Soi is a shining example, who has built a business empire of immense value. He has been a former finance professional, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute, India's second-largest listed hospital chain by revenue.

Abhay Soi's career began at Arthur Andersen, where he led the team that helped companies recover from financial difficulties. It was followed by stints at EY and KPMG before he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. He further refined his expertise by co-founding a $300 million (approximately Rs 1,880 crore) India-centric special situations fund for Baupost Group, the investment firm of American billionaire Seth Klarman.

In 2009, Abhay Soi made a strategic foray into the healthcare sector, leveraging the valuable expertise and skills he had accumulated from his experiences in other industries, despite being a newcomer to the field. In 2010, he decided to start his own business and took over a struggling 650-bed hospital in Delhi and transformed it into Radiant Life Care, which was later merged with Max Healthcare in June 2020. The merged entity was listed just two months later, marking a significant milestone in Soi's successful entrepreneurial venture.

Abhay Soi has been honoured as Forbes India's 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2023' in recognition of his outstanding leadership, which has fueled Max Healthcare's remarkable growth, driven innovation, and provided patients with exceptional healthcare services. With a net worth of $2.6 billion (Rs 2,27,35,29,93,400), according to Forbes, as of 2025, Abhay Soi's luxury portfolio is equally impressive.

In 2019, Abhay Soi acquired two high-end apartments on the 36th and 37th floors of Mumbai's exclusive Three Sixty West complex, located on Dr. Annie Besant Road, worth a staggering Rs 54 crore for one flat, while his wife Taruna Soi spent Rs 57.25 crore on the other. Additionally, Abhay Soi also owns 10 coveted car parks in the building. The 51-year-old billionaire has two children.