Meet Indian-American woman, who lost her father at early age, raised by mother who worked in bank, had no money to fund school trip, now runs Rs 162 crore firm, she is...

Several successful entrepreneurs and executives have risen from humble beginnings with hard work, determination, and talent. Even people of Indian-origin have made a mark in the global corporate world despite having humble roots. Dhivya Suryadevara is one of those names who comes from a very simple background, and presently runs a company worth $18.8 billion (approximately Rs 162 crore).

Who is Dhivya Suryadevara?

Dhivya is the CEO of Optum Insight & Financial, which is part of UnitedHealth Group. Before this, she was working as Chief Financial Officer at Stripe, playing a crucial role in shaping the company’s financial operations. In 2018, she scripted history by becoming the first-ever woman to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at General Motors in the company’s 110-year history.

Dhivya Suryadevara’s early life



Though Dhivya currently leads a multinational company, her journey to reach here was not a cakewalk. Born in Chennai, she lost her father at an early age, which left her mother to take responsibility. Her mother worked in Syndicate Bank, raising her and her two siblings along with her job. In an interview with Real Simple, Dhivya revealed how her mother raised her to be independent. “My mom had to raise three children on her own, which is difficult to do anywhere, let alone in India. She wanted to make sure there were no corners cut when it came to our education and to prove that we could have the same resources as a two-parent household. Her high expectations made us want to do better, and we learnt that nothing comes easy. You have to really work hard to get what you want,” she had said.

Dhivya Suryadevara’s education

Dhivya graduated from Madras University in Business, Finance and Economics. She also holds a CFA and CA degree before she moved to America. She pursued an MBA at Harvard Business School. Initially, she had to face struggles, as she recalled, “It was very difficult. I was far away from home, and it was a culture shock for me. I did not have much money at that time. I could not afford to go on college trips. Everything was funded by student loans, which I had to repay. In such a situation, there is a different kind of pressure on you to find a job.”

Dhivya Suryadevara's net worth

She began her career at PwC and later completed an internship with the World Bank. She then joined UBS Investment Bank as an Associate Director. She joined General Motors, where she served for 16 years, and was promoted from senior financial analyst to chief financial officer. She then joined Stripe as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Currently, she serves as the CEO of Optum Insight & Financial. According to media reports, Divya's net worth is $20 million (as of the 2020 report of Celebrity Net Worth). She is married to Raj Suryadevara, and the couple has a daughter.