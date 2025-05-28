Neal Mohan is one of the greatest executive but hidden behind the success of Google and YouTube. Mohan works in Silicon Valley and has been known to change the course of digital advertising on YouTube. He is the Indian-American executive for whom Google competed with Twitter.

We know India executives working in top IT companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM and in every possible American firm. However, these are global household names and so familiar. But does the name ‘Neal Mohan’ ring any bells? Definitely not as he is one of the greatest executive but hidden behind the success of Google and YouTube. Mohan works in Silicon Valley and has been known to change the course of digital advertising on YouTube. He is the Indian-American executive who is the force behind the strategies that helped It giant like Google and its video arm YouTube taste success globally.

In a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, the host revealed an interesting fact about this barely known Indian executive in India. Kamath stunned his viewers by revealing that once Google paid USD 100 million to Neal Mohan to retain him and so he would not join X, then Twitter. Both Google and Twitter were competing against each other in 2011 to have him for his capability to make fortunes for companies. Google won the fight as it offered Mohan a whopping USD 100 million (Rs 466 crore at the time) stock grant.

How Neal Mohan’s destiny took him to Google

Neal graduated from Stanford in 1996 with a degree in electrical engineering and started his career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). Next year he joined a small startup called NetGravity, later acquired by DoubleClick. He was quickly promoted there as Vice President, Business Operations. But when the company struggled financially he came up with a strategy and eventually it lured Google which acquired it in 2007 for USD 3.1 billion.

By 2011 Mohan shaped Google’s advertising products and YouTube’s product development as Chief Product Officer. He became famous in Silicon Valley. When David Rosenblatt came on Twitter’s board, he wanted to take the company higher and for this he wanted to hire Neal Mohan. However, when the two companies fought for him, he accepted Google’s USD 100 million in restricted stock units. Neal Mohan is CEO of YouTube.