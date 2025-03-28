BUSINESS
They met while studying at IIT Roorkee and launched the company in 2014 in Bangalore.
Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, co-founders of the fintech company Razorpay, have been named India’s youngest billionaires in 2025. Both are 34 years old and have a net worth of Rs 8,643 crore each, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025.
In comparison, China’s youngest billionaire, 29-year-old Wang Zelong, has the same net worth. He inherited a stake in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co.
Kumar and Mathur met while studying at IIT Roorkee and launched Razorpay in 2014 in Bangalore. Before starting their company, Kumar worked as a software engineer at Microsoft, while Mathur was a Wireline Field Engineer at Schlumberger. Mathur mentioned on LinkedIn that they founded Razorpay after realising the poor state of online payments in India.
The company grew rapidly, and by the end of 2021, it had raised $375 million in its Series-F funding round, valuing it at $7.5 billion. Razorpay is backed by major investors, including GIC, Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Matrix Partners India, and Y Combinator.
The number of billionaires in India has fluctuated over the years. In 2022, the count surged to 249 due to post-pandemic recovery. However, it dropped to 187 in 2023 due to market corrections. The trend reversed in 2024, reaching 271 billionaires, and in 2025, the number increased further to 284.
“The collective wealth of Indian billionaires has crossed the trillion-dollar mark, reflecting strong economic growth,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India. He added that 62% of India’s billionaires saw an increase in their wealth, highlighting positive economic trends.
