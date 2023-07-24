Meet India’s top philanthropist, a college dropout, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Former Wipro chairman Azim Premji's father Mohamed Premji was a business tycoon of his time and was known as the Rice king of Burma.

IT czar and former chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji turned 78 today (July 24). Born on July 24, 1945 in Mumbai, Azim Premji is one of India's richest person and he took control of Wipro in 1966 when he was just 21. His father Mohamed Premji was a business tycoon of his time and was known as the Rice king of Burma. Azim Premji was studying at Stanford University when his father died suddenly, forcing Premji to leave his education mid-way and take command of Wipro. Azim Premji, however, He completed his degree after over three decades. Azim Premji deserves credit for transforming the fate of Wipro and making it into a major IT company from a vegetable oil production firm.

After leading Wipro successfully for around 55 years, Azim Premji appointed his son Rishad Premji as company’s chairman in 2019. Wipro is currently India’s third largest IT company after TCS and Infosys and it has its business in over 50 countries.

Besides being a super successful businessman, Azim Premji is known for his philanthropy too. It is to be noted that Premji has donated a major portion of his wealth to Azim Premji Foundation. During FY20 and FY21, Azim Premji was India's most generous philanthropist, as he donated Rs 22 crore per day, totaling Rs 7,904 crore in FY20, and in FY21, he donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore daily.

According to the India Philanthropy Report 2023 by Dasra and Bain & Co., Azim Premji dropped to the second position in FY22 with annual donation of Rs 484 crore. Azim Premji has donated at least ten times as much money to charitable causes when compared to anyone else in India and though he dropped to second place in FY22 his overall contribution makes him India’s biggest philanthropist ahead of HCL founder Shiv Nadar and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.