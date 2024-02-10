Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Mumbai is India's financial hub, which is also home to many billionaires, including Rohiqa Mistry, the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry. She is the second richest woman in India, as reported by Forbes. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, a construction magnate. He died in a car accident in June 2022.

Rohiqa Mistry is one of three women who will become billionaires in India by 2023, according to Forbes. Her net worth is USD 9.3 billion, which translates to approximately Rs 7,72,03,71,75,000. She is also the second-richest woman in India. Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, is worth USD 17 billion.

Rohiqa Mistry became a billionaire after inheriting her husband's stake in the family business. Her biggest asset is an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, the Tata conglomerate's holding company. It should be noted that Cyrus Mistry was chairman of Tata Sons for four years, until October 2016.

Rohiqa Mistry and Cyrus Mistry were married for over 30 years before he died in 2022. The couple married in 1992 and has two sons: Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry. Rohiqa Mistry comes from a family of legal luminaries, including her brother Riyaz Chagla, who was appointed Bombay High Court judge in 2017.

Her grandfather, MC Chagla, was Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and a cabinet minister in the Congress administration.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group previously had good relations with the Tatas, but the relationship soured after Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016.

